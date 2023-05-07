Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
No firefighter injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation,...
One person hospitalized after structure fire in Davenport Friday
Crews responded to an apartment complex fire in Davenport, Wednesday night.
One person injured after apartment fire Wednesday