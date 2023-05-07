One person hospitalized after structure fire in Davenport Friday

No firefighter injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officals.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Davenport Friday, according to a press release.

Davenport Fire officials say the crew responded to the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue at 9:21 p.m. Firefighters on the scene saw light smoke coming from the second-story bedroom in the home.

The fire was contained in the bedroom and extinguished within five minutes, officials said. All residents were outside of the home when fire crews arrived, but one person was later transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Firefighters say their condition is unknown at this time.

No firefighter injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officals.

