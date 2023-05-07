One person injured after apartment fire Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is injured after a structure fire in Davenport Wednesday, according to the Davenport Fire Department.

Officials say crews responded to the 1800 block of West 40th Street at 9:18 p.m. Firefighters on the scene found heavy flames and smoke in the 3rd-floor apartment. Upon entering the apartment, crews extinguished the fire with hose lines and removed smoke from the building.

Firefighters say one occupant was transported to a local hospital for burn injuries. The building also sustained substantial damage from smoke, fire, and water.

Davenport Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

