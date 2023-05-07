One person injured after apartment fire Wednesday

Crews responded to an apartment complex fire in Davenport, Wednesday night.
Crews responded to an apartment complex fire in Davenport, Wednesday night.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is injured after a structure fire in Davenport Wednesday, according to the Davenport Fire Department.

Officials say crews responded to the 1800 block of West 40th Street at 9:18 p.m. Firefighters on the scene found heavy flames and smoke in the 3rd-floor apartment. Upon entering the apartment, crews extinguished the fire with hose lines and removed smoke from the building.

Firefighters say one occupant was transported to a local hospital for burn injuries. The building also sustained substantial damage from smoke, fire, and water.

Davenport Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

