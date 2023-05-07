Unseasonably warm highs reaching the 80′s to near 90° this afternoon

FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms again tonight
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got several dry hours on tap for your Sunday before our next period of active weather arrives. Expect sunshine and a warm front to boost highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. That warm front will also be the focus for another round of significant storms moving through the region late this afternoon and continuing overnight, with a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. Once again, damaging winds, large hail and torrential rain will be the primary threats, along with a chance for a few tornadoes.

Rainfall amounts could add up to 1″ to 2″+ in some locations—possibly causing some flash flooding and further exacerbating local river levels. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 7 a.m. Monday. Rain chances continue into Monday, but the severe weather threat is expected to shift south out of our area. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the midweek as conditions dry out.

Stay “sky aware” this evening, and pay attention to updates. Have several ways to get weather information, especially with these storms moving through the region late at night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with a chance for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 90°. Wind: Bec. S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe. Heavy rain likely. Low: 62°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A chance for a few showers and storms. High: 79°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

