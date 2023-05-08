Chef Keys and Rock Island Country Regional Office of Education Surprise Educators with ‘Teacher of the Month’ Award and Brownies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys teamed up with the Rock Island County Office of Education’s Superintendent Tammy Muerhoff and Assistant Superintendent Jacob Smithers to award several teachers the ‘Teacher of the Month’ award. The Chef decided to include her homemade Kahlua Brownies in the congratulations package. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.