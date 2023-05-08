Chef Keys and Rock Island Country Regional Office of Education Surprise Educators with ‘Teacher of the Month’ Award and Brownies

Chef Keys teamed up with the Rock Island County Office of Education’s Superintendent Tammy Muerhoff and Assistant Superintendent Jacob Smithers
By K.C. Ross
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys teamed up with the Rock Island County Office of Education’s Superintendent Tammy Muerhoff and Assistant Superintendent Jacob Smithers to award several teachers the ‘Teacher of the Month’ award. The Chef decided to include her homemade Kahlua Brownies in the congratulations package. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Chef Keys creates a Chicken Alfredo sandwich
Chef Keys Creates a Chicken Alfredo Sandwich
Chef Keys visits Wallace Garden Center for Plant on the Plate
Chef Keys Visits Wallace Garden Canter to Plant For the Plate.
The Market: May 4
The Market: Teacher Appreciation Week
Close Up with CASI: Older Americans Month
Close Up with CASI: Older Americans Month