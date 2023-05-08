Chef Keys Visits Wallace Garden Canter to Plant For the Plate.

Chef Keys heads to Wallace Garden Center in Bettendorf, Iowa.
By K.C. Ross
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys heads to Wallace Garden Center in Bettendorf, Iowa. She speaks with the owner Kate on planting items this season to make you own garden pizza. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips  with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

The Market: May 4
The Market: Teacher Appreciation Week
Close Up with CASI: Older Americans Month
Close Up with CASI: Older Americans Month
Dan Bush, Founder of Bummer City Inc. talks about a new publication called Look QC
Look QC: A Publication To Highlight Local Businesses
The Market celebrates its fourth birthday.
The Market: Happy Birthday