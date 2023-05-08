Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

