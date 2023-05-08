Construction begins on Davenport Division and Pacific Streets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Better roads continue to progress throughout Davenport as road construction begins this week.

According to Davenport Public Works officials, reconstruction of West 36th Street between Division and Pacific Streets begins Monday, and officials say that initially, this full reconstruction project will limit eastbound travel only.

Then, midway through the project, work and traffic control will flip to the other side, officials added. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

