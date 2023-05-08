Construction begins on Davenport Division and Pacific Streets

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Better roads continue to progress throughout Davenport as road construction begins this week.

According to Davenport Public Works officials, reconstruction of West 36th Street between Division and Pacific Streets begins Monday, and officials say that initially, this full reconstruction project will limit eastbound travel only.

Then, midway through the project, work and traffic control will flip to the other side, officials added. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Police lights
Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Construction begins on Davenport Division and Pacific Streets
Traffic signal maintenance to begin, 1st Avenue, 17th and 18th Streets, Rock Island
The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities handing out free flood clean-up kits
The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities handing out flood clean-up kits
Mississippi River Trail to close for scheduled repairs.
Mississippi River Trail to close for repairs