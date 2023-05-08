Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The identify of a motorcycle driver who died in a motorcycle and vehicle crash on Knoxville Road In Rock Island Co. Sunday night has been released.

According to Rock Island Co. Coroner Brian Gustafson, Brian S. Diehl, 33, of Milan died in the crash. The preliminary cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries, Gustafson stated.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to the 8800 block of Knoxville Road for a motorcycle versus vehicle crash, according to a media release.

Deputies said they found Diehl, the driver of the motorcycle, dead on scene.

Deputies and Illinois State Police accident reconstruction investigated the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.