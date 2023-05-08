Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after deputies say a motorcycle and vehicle crashed on Knoxville Road In Rock Island Co. Sunday night.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to the 8800 block of Knoxville Road for a motorcycle versus vehicle crash, according to a media release.
Deputies said they found the driver of the motorcycle dead.
Deputies and Illinois State Police accident reconstruction are investigating the crash.
