Fallen officers honored in Quad Cities

By Joey Donia
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fallen police officers were honored by the community and fellow peers.

The Quad Cities community was invited to attend the annual local police memorial service. Over a century, the community lost a total of 49 officers who were killed in the line of duty, spanning over a 50 mile radius. The most recent officer killed in the line of duty was Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Donald Weist from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. His final watch was April 29, 2022.

“Of all the guys in Davenport that have gone down, I’ve probably know three of the five,” said former Davenport Police Department, Eric Swanson. “So, I know them, my family knows them, so yeah, it hits home.”

Various speakers spoke at the service at the Adventure Christian Church in Davenport. Following the service, a police convoy of over 50 cars, made its way through Davenport’s streets before making their way to the Rock Island County Justice Center, the home to the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial.

49 roses were given for each fallen officer’s name. As each name was read, a representative of the family or of their law enforcement agency pinned the rose onto a wreath.

Following the names being read, a 21-Gun salute and honor guard presentation was performed to close the procession.

The Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial exists because those fallen, do not. Their motto is “they gave everything, so we could be protected and served.”

