Family Resources: May, Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, established to show the importance of mental wellness in our lives.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Carmen Galvin, Director of Care Coordination at Family Resources discusses the importance of prioritizing your mental health, the benefits of prioritizing mental health and how to create positive mental health habits.

Family Resources information:

Illinois Phone- 309-797-1777

Iowa Phone- 563-797-9191

Toll Free- 866-921-3354

Website- FamRes.org

