Gusts roll semitrailer over in Henry County

NEW LONDON, Ill. (KWQC) - Winds up to 70 mph caused a semitrailer to roll over Sunday at about 7:12 p.m. on Highway 34.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Todd Heleine, 58, of White Heath, Illinois, was driving west when a wind gust blew the semitrailer onto its passenger side, blocking the left westbound lane. Heleine didn’t report any injuries, and no citations were issued.

A severe thunderstorm was in effect during the time of the incident, with blackout conditions as well as the wind gusts.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New London Police Department.

