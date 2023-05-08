KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job

By Sydney Gray, Tylen Daniels and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A longtime KFC employee in Memphis, Tennessee, is being honored for her decades of work with the company before she retires.

Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.

Whether she’s taking orders, cooking in the kitchen, or guiding new employees, Neely says it’s all about taking pride in your work.

When her managers learned of Neely’s plans for retirement, they wasted no time honoring her. Corporate leaders said Neely is passionate, with a strong work ethic, and someone who never complains.

KFC created the Loretta Neely Drive and Passion Award in Nelly’s honor. The company is calling it a Living Legend Award.

While Neely said she’s seen a lot of change over the years, her passion for serving others is what’s kept her on the job for so long.

“My people coming in,” she said. “I like working with people ... I like developing people, making sure that they be successful, along with me being successful.”

Neely says she’s in no rush to leave her work family, but she is eager for what’s to come in retirement. She’s looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren, her church family and her husband.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Police lights
Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.

Latest News

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
US to provide Ukraine $1.2 billion in long-term security aid
Traffic Alert: Construction begins on Davenport Division and Pacific Streets
Sage’s official title is an expanded operational stress control canine. She is the first one...
USS Gerald R. Ford welcomes aboard therapy dog during deployment
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury hears final arguments in writer’s claims against Trump
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the...
Debt options abound, but Biden, McCarthy deal may be hard to reach