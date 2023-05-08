Mississippi River Trail to close for repairs

Mississippi River Trail to close for scheduled repairs.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Iowa and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) will be closing for scheduled repairs, this week.

The MRT from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road will close on Wednesday and Thursday for repairs, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. Trail users are advised to use alternate routes during this closure and to stay clear of the closure and construction area.

Both Cities of Bettendorf and Riverdale will be installing signage advising trail users that the trail is closed and providing an alternate route, city officials said.

