Mississippi River Trail to close for repairs

RIVERDALE, Iowa and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) will be closing for scheduled repairs, this week.

The MRT from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road will close on Wednesday and Thursday for repairs, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. Trail users are advised to use alternate routes during this closure and to stay clear of the closure and construction area.

Both Cities of Bettendorf and Riverdale will be installing signage advising trail users that the trail is closed and providing an alternate route, city officials said.

