Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police identified the two people killed in an April 29 Davenport shooting as 30-year-old Narada Clark of Davenport and 67-year-old Gary Harris of Rock Island.

Police, fire, and medic responded around 11:51 p.m. April 29, to the 1400 block of West 4th Street for a report of gunfire and a victim in the alley, according to a media release.

Police said officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Both Clark and Harris died from their injuries.

Police said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

