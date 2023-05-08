Police investigating after robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a convenience store robbery in Burlington Monday.

The Burlington Police Department responded about 6 a.m. to Phillips 66, 1900 Summer Street for a report of a robbery, according to a media release.

The clerk told police a man came into the store with a handgun and demanded money, officers said. The clerk said she gave the man her purse and ran from the store.

According to police, no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the public’s help would be appreciated.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of the suspect of this crime, or any crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835. Your tip could lead to a reward of up to $1000.00.

