Police investigating after robbery in Burlington

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a convenience store robbery in Burlington Monday.

The Burlington Police Department responded about 6 a.m. to Phillips 66, 1900 Summer Street for a report of a robbery, according to a media release.

The clerk told police a man came into the store with a handgun and demanded money, officers said. The clerk said she gave the man her purse and ran from the store.

According to police, no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the public’s help would be appreciated.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of the suspect of this crime, or any crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.  Your tip could lead to a reward of up to $1000.00.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Officials say all occupants and pets exited the duplex, with no reported civilian or...
Moline duplex determined to be uninhabitable after fire Friday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures ahead this week
Police lights
Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for weapon charges
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline