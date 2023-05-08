Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline

The incident is still under investigation.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured after a shooting in East Moline Saturday, according to East Moline Police.

Officers responded to Blackhawk Hills Apartments at 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police on scene found a man with a gunshot wound and gave immediate first aid before paramedics arrived, officials said.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers then started their investigation and found several shell casings and a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to police.

Officials say investigators conducted interviews with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video from the nearby area. The incident is still under investigation.

Moline Police Department and the Illinois State Police assisted the scene. Anyone who has any information about the shooting is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1557, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

