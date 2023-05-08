Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - An Indiana restaurant owner took it upon himself to look out for the man living in a tent behind his business. He says city officials are now threatening him with tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a man experiencing homelessness who lives in a tent behind his restaurant in Evansville, Indiana. He says city officials want the man evicted.

“I know it’s wrong to kick a poor homeless guy down the street when you can provide care for him just as easily as anybody else can,” Weber said.

According to the Evansville Area Planning Commission, the man’s tent represents a structure that violates a city ordinance for land use. The fine for the offense, which Weber recently received, starts at $500 and increases rapidly every day. In less than a week, the fine will balloon to over $7,000 a day.

“It’s basically persecuting me because he lives out in a tent behind the shop in between two different dumpsters. If you’re looking at the greater good in this situation, the aesthetics of the alley and taking care of a homeless person, which one makes more sense?” Weber said.

Weber says he has tried for years to find a place where the man can get help, but nothing has worked out. He says he is often met with hollow compliments and lands right back where he started.

“I tried to find other people to help and other organizations, and every time I go down the road, it just never works. It’s always a dead end,” Weber said. “So far, the end is always, ‘Oh, you’re a nice person,’ and that’s it.”

Weber feels that forcing the man to leave will only start a long series of displacements for him and create an unstable living situation.

“Either you kick him down the road until somebody complains – and then, he gets kicked down the road again – or you deal with it. If you give him food and water and a basic shelter situation, it seems to me it could be done in an economical fashion that makes sense, and I definitely think the city could do it,” Weber said.

WEVV reached out to the city planning commission for comment on this story but did not receive a response.

