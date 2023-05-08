The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities handing out flood clean-up kits

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As flood waters continue to recede, one Quad Cities organization is helping those impacted by the flooding start the clean-up process.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities began handing out flood clean-up kits Monday morning at their Davenport and Moline locations.

The kits include items such as gloves, a mop, a broom, bleach and trash bags, among others.

“We’ll go ahead and hand them out as long as the need is here. And they’re predicting that, hopefully, the water will be receding to a point where some people can get into their homes by this weekend, maybe Thursday or Friday. So, we’ll be here through the week,” said Patty Mixdorf, Development and Volunteer Coordinator with The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities corps.

It is all in an effort to support the community year-round.

“I think people think of The Salvation Army mainly at Christmastime. But we are busy all year around, helping this year with the flooding as we have in the past. Whether it be handing out food and water, or the clean-up kits. But we also make sure people have shelter during this time, but not just this time of the flooding crisis, but all year round,” said Mixdorf.

Kits are available for pick-up at two locations.

In Illinois you can pick it up at The Salvation Army located at 2200 5th Avenue in Moline Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can call 309-764-281 for details.

In Iowa you can pick it up at The Salvation Army located at 100 Kirkwood Blvd. in Davenport Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can call 563-324-4808 for details.

