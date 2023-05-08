Storms with heavy rain rolling through the area this morning.

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Storms with heavy rainfall will come to an end after sunrise this morning. We will need to keep an eye on rivers as levels may rise quickly with repeated rounds of heavy rain. Clouds will linger into the afternoon limiting highs to the 70s on your Monday. Quieter weather will roll into the area from this afternoon through the day on Thursday before more unsettled weather arrives Friday and part of the weekend. It’s too far out to tell if we will have a threat for severe weather or not.

TODAY: Showers and storms end this morning. High: 74º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 77º.

