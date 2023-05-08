Storms with heavy rain rolling through the area this morning.

FIRST ALERT DAY for strong storms
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Storms with heavy rainfall will come to an end after sunrise this morning. We will need to keep an eye on rivers as levels may rise quickly with repeated rounds of heavy rain.  Clouds will linger into the afternoon limiting highs to the 70s on your Monday.  Quieter weather will roll into the area from this afternoon through the day on Thursday before more unsettled weather arrives Friday and part of the weekend.  It’s too far out to tell if we will have a threat for severe weather or not.

TODAY: Showers and storms end this morning. High: 74º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 55º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 77º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Strong to severe storms likely this evening through overnight
KWQC News at 10P - clipped version
KWQC News at 10P - clipped version
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Unseasonably warm highs reaching the 80′s to near 90° this afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms again tonight