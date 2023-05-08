Traffic signal maintenance to begin, 1st Avenue, 17th and 18th Streets, Rock Island

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic signal maintenance will begin this week on some streets in Rock Island.

Traffic signal maintenance will begin on Wednesday when crews will begin installing new traffic control cabinets and controllers at the 1st Avenue 17th Street and 1st Avenue 18th Street intersections, according to city officials. Temporary stop signs will control traffic while this work is being completed.

Travel delays are expected at or near this location, and crews anticipate that this project will take several days to complete.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Police lights
Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Construction begins on Davenport Division and Pacific Streets
The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities handing out free flood clean-up kits
The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities handing out flood clean-up kits
Construction begins on Davenport Division and Pacific Streets
Mississippi River Trail to close for scheduled repairs.
Mississippi River Trail to close for repairs