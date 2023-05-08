Traffic signal maintenance to begin, 1st Avenue, 17th and 18th Streets, Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic signal maintenance will begin this week on some streets in Rock Island.

Traffic signal maintenance will begin on Wednesday when crews will begin installing new traffic control cabinets and controllers at the 1st Avenue 17th Street and 1st Avenue 18th Street intersections, according to city officials. Temporary stop signs will control traffic while this work is being completed.

Travel delays are expected at or near this location, and crews anticipate that this project will take several days to complete.

