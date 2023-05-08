Univ. of Iowa, Iowa State athletes under investigation for online sports wagering violations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple investigations are underway regarding active student-athletes in the state.

According to ABC News, The Iowa Gaming Commission confirmed that it is investigating Iowa athletics just days after the university stated that it withheld athletes from competition due to a potential NCAA violation. Iowa released a statement last Friday saying it had “withheld some student-athletes from competition” due to “a potential NCAA violation.”

“There is an ongoing investigation into these matters and we are unable to comment further at this time,” the Iowa Gaming Commission said in a statement. “The Commission takes the integrity of gaming in the state seriously and is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide any additional information when able.”

The University of Iowa’s Office of Strategic Communication cites 26 current student-athletes as well as one full-time employee of the UI Department of Athletics all being involved in the investigation.

Iowa State Athletics also released the following statement regarding some of its student-athletes:

“Iowa State University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of our active student-athletes from the sports of football, wrestling, and track & field in violation of NCAA rules. The university has notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues.”

The State of Iowa Board of Regents issued the following statement:

“The Board of Regents is aware of concerns related to online gambling involving individuals associated with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. The Board of Regents and the universities will fully cooperate with any investigations related to these concerns. We are closely monitoring the situation and have confidence that university administrators at each institution will take all necessary steps to ensure ongoing compliance.”

