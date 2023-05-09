2 tornadoes confirmed from May 7 severe weather

By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The severe weather outbreak on May 7 brought very large hail, damaging straight-line wind and even tornadoes to parts of the Tv6 viewing area.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities confirmed two tornadoes from May 7.

One tornado touched down near West Liberty in Muscatine County.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-1 with maximum winds of 95mph.

The tornado was 100 yards wide with a damage path of 4.95 miles. Several buildings were damaged, along with snapped trees. A metal batting cage was also bent during the tornado.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

A landspout tornado was confirmed in Yorktown in extreme northwestern Bureau County in Illinois. The rating of the tornado is unknown, but broadcast media and emergency management officials worked with NWS to confirm there was a landspout.

Landspouts are different from a traditional tornado, because they are not connected to the parent supercell of a thunderstorm. They develop with spin near the ground (land) and extend upward, but can still cause damage.

Click here for a review from NWS Quad Cities.

