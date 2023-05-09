Alleman football players team build on Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Alleman Catholic High School football team and its feeder programs joined forces with the First Army on the Rock Island Arsenal for an afternoon of team building on Monday.

Earlier this year Alleman officials announced the historic football program would not be sponsoring a varsity team next season due to low participation.

Ahead of an anticipated rebuild this summer, the coaches wanted to motivate, rebrand and unite the program with an afternoon modeled after the Army’s boot camp.

Outgoing Allemen senior Charles Jagusah is taking his talents from Rock Island to South Bend next year, playing for college football powerhouse Notre Dame.

He and a few of his older Pioneer teammates guided the underclassmen and junior high schoolers through four different drills.

“We’re leading them through these drills and kind of the camaraderie that Alleman has,” Jagusah said. “I feel like it’ll kind of open their eyes to that because I definitely didn’t know about it before I came to Alleman.”

Junior Pioneers 8th-grade coach, Adam Bain said practices like these help build that culture.

“It’s a sport that requires 11 guys on a field to do exactly what they’re supposed to do,” Bain said. “So that they don’t let the person to the right or to the left down, you do not want to be the weak link.”

Before the practice, the kids heard from veterans about their experiences in the military.

Once on the island, they received instructions from active personnel through four boot-camp-themed drills; crawling under wires, sled pulling, stretcher carries and simulated grenade throwing.

Recruiters with the Army and representatives with the ROTC at the University of Iowa were also

The team-building event ended with a 1.2-mile run, chanting in cadence.

Army Captain Kyle Merritt said it’s important to build these relationships within the community.

“You need your squad to work together for that common goal, through adversity, you’re going to have an opponent on the other end, that’s exactly what football does,” Merritt said. “That’s exactly what the army does. So it goes hand in hand, same mission.”

The program is already seeing increasing numbers. Bain said he had many players decide to join the team, because of practices like Monday’s.

“I’m extremely optimistic about our future at all,” Bain said. “If you just look around the field today and what these kids are doing, they’re having a blast. They’re just strengthening that bond that they already have at this age.”

According to Bain, enough 7th and 8th graders have joined that they will make up two teams this season. A first for the program in a while.

