The ARC of the Quad Cities to hold free Parent Learning Series seminars

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The ARC of the Quad Cities will be holding two upcoming seminars that offer important planning information regarding guardianship/conservatorship and and financial issues surrounding special needs children and family members.

Sue Gradient, ARC of the Quad Cities Area, and Timothy B. Gulbranson, Lane & Waterman, LLP, discuss these hybrid in-person or virtual seminars to be presented by an attorney with a local law practice. See the dates and information below where embedded links are provided.

Upcoming Parent Learning Series events in May 2023:

The ARC of the Quad Cities is located at 4016 9th Street in Rock Island. For more information, visit the website at https://arcqca.org/ or call 309-786-6474.

