The ARC of the Quad Cities to hold free Parent Learning Series seminars

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The ARC of the Quad Cities will be holding two upcoming seminars that offer important planning information regarding guardianship/conservatorship and and financial issues surrounding special needs children and family members.

Sue Gradient, ARC of the Quad Cities Area, and Timothy B. Gulbranson, Lane & Waterman, LLP, discuss these hybrid in-person or virtual seminars to be presented by an attorney with a local law practice. See the dates and information below where embedded links are provided.

Upcoming Parent Learning Series events in May 2023:

“It’s never too early to start planning and setting up a Special Needs Trust” is set for May 11 at 6 p.m. For more information, see the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/688516796336666

Parent Learning Series “Guardianship- All you need to know” will be held on May 25 at 6 p.m.. For more information, see the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/3038903843077500

The ARC of the Quad Cities is located at 4016 9th Street in Rock Island. For more information, visit the website at https://arcqca.org/ or call 309-786-6474.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.