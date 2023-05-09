Man arrested in connection to Moline crash that injured 4 in February

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Feb. 12. just before 2 a.m. when police were called to to the 4400 block of River Drive where four people were left seriously injured.

Monday, Tearrance C. Pipes, 36, of Rock Island was arrested by the Moline Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant in connection with the February traffic crash in Moline, according to a media release from Moline Police. Pipes has been charged by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney with aggravated driving under the influence causing bodily harm, a class Four felony.

