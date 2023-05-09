Average number of 90° days in the Quad Cities

By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Some parts of the TV6 viewing area experience the first 90° temperatures of the season over the weekend.

At the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline the temperatures reached 92°, breaking the record of 88° set back on May 7 in 1965, 1934 and 1896.

The average first day of a 90°+ temperature is typically around June 5, so it is a little earlier this year.

Click the link to find out if any 90s are in the First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Police lights
Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline

Latest News

90° days in the QCA
2 tornadoes confirmed from May 7 severe weather
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures ahead
Craig Coleman, 22, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape on a charge of...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies in custody