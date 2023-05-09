Average number of 90° days in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Some parts of the TV6 viewing area experience the first 90° temperatures of the season over the weekend.

At the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline the temperatures reached 92°, breaking the record of 88° set back on May 7 in 1965, 1934 and 1896.

The average first day of a 90°+ temperature is typically around June 5, so it is a little earlier this year.

Click the link to find out if any 90s are in the First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.