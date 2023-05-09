Bettendorf road construction at 2 intersections along current Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road detour

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Roadwork is underway for two intersections along the current Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road detour.

The intersections at Devils Glen Road and Hopewell Avenue and Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive will be converted to full stop intersections to help reduce backups due to the increased traffic associated with the detour, Davenport Public Works officials said.

Additionally, public works officials said that the current crosswalk located north of the Devils Glen Road and Hopewell Avenue intersection will be removed and relocated to the north leg of the intersection itself.

Traffic control message boards will be in place to warn drivers of the change with LED stop signs also being installed, stated a media release from the Bettendorf Public Works Department. Drivers are asked to use extra caution and to give themselves additional time during this change.

Bettendorf detour (City of Bettendorf)

Bettendorf road work. (City of Bettendorf)

