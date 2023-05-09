Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day

Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are looking for a new way to celebrate Mom on her special day, Hy-Vee dietitians have some wonderful ideas on how to easily organize a beautiful and bite-worthy brunch board.

HyVee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD inspires viewers to create a bright and delicious brunch board filled with sweet and savory delights that will please the entire family.

Since all mothers are sweet and special, it makes sense to personalize the boards with her favorite foods and extra gift items. The dietitian-inspired brunch board featured on Paula Sands Live includes the following items (which can vary based on tastes):

  • Fairlife ultra-filtered strawberry yogurt
  • mixed berries
  • Whipped Lemon-Feta Dip (recipe hyperlink embedded)
  • Gustare Vita extra virgin olive oil crostini
  • Prosciutto
  • olives
  • pistachios
  • steamed edaMOMe
  • other veggies: cucumber slices, carrot sticks, cherry to-MA-toes
  • Good Measure creamy almond butter and blueberry bars
  • other fun extras (optional): Heartfelt mug Hy-Vee Floral flower arrangement Hallmark card MA-mosa, MA-jito, etc.

For other dip recipes perfect for any occasion, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/advice-how-tos/entertaining/parties/dips-for-any-occasion

