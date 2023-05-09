Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are looking for a new way to celebrate Mom on her special day, Hy-Vee dietitians have some wonderful ideas on how to easily organize a beautiful and bite-worthy brunch board.

HyVee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD inspires viewers to create a bright and delicious brunch board filled with sweet and savory delights that will please the entire family.

Since all mothers are sweet and special, it makes sense to personalize the boards with her favorite foods and extra gift items. The dietitian-inspired brunch board featured on Paula Sands Live includes the following items (which can vary based on tastes):

Fairlife ultra-filtered strawberry yogurt

mixed berries

Whipped Lemon-Feta Dip (recipe hyperlink embedded)

Gustare Vita extra virgin olive oil crostini

Prosciutto

olives

pistachios

steamed edaMOMe

other veggies: cucumber slices, carrot sticks, cherry to-MA-toes

Good Measure creamy almond butter and blueberry bars

other fun extras (optional): Heartfelt mug Hy-Vee Floral flower arrangement Hallmark card MA-mosa, MA-jito, etc.

For other dip recipes perfect for any occasion, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/advice-how-tos/entertaining/parties/dips-for-any-occasion

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.