Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86

FILE - Denny Crum, who played for and was an assistant to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden,...
FILE - Denny Crum, who played for and was an assistant to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, left came to Louisville in 1971 and spent the next 30 years as the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach.(WKYT)
By Charles Gazaway, Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The Hall of Fame basketball coach who led the University of Louisville Cardinals to two NCAA National Championships has died.

Denny Crum died at his home on Tuesday morning at the age of 86.

Crum, who played for and was an assistant to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, left came to Louisville in 1971 and spent the next 30 years as the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach.

His teams won the national title in 1980 and 1986. Six of his teams made it to the NCAA national semifinals.

The University of Louisville said only five coaches all-time have coached more Final Four teams than Crum.

He was named “Cool Hand Luke” by former commentator Al McGuire, a nickname which stuck with many University of Louisville athletes.

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame upon its founding by the National Association of Basketball coaches in 2006.

After his retirement, Crum and was the co-host of a daily radio show with former University of Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall.

The KFC Yum! Center’s court, which is the home court for the UofL Cardinals, was named in his honor back in 2007 for Freedom Hall. The court was transferred over to the Yum! Center in 2010.

Crum is survived by his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum, and his three adult children.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
Police lights
Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement