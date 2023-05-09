Figge to host ‘Memories in The Making’ benefit for Alzheimer’s Association May 19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Memories in the Making is a one-of-a-kind evening event that highlights original artwork created by participants living with dementia in an art therapy program provided by Alzheimer’s Association.

Megan Olsen of Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter and Tessa Pozzi Stewart, Friendship Manor, discuss this wonderful evening that honors those living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia while raising awareness and funds to support a vision of a world without these cognitive diseases.

Memories in the Making will be held on May 19 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport.

Attendees can bid on valuable pieces of art in both a silent and live auction. Guests will also enjoy live music and hear the latest updates in Alzheimer’s research during the evening’s program, including a Mission Moment from a local advocate.

To purchase tickets or ticket packages, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/tkG/

This premier event raises awareness and funds to support our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

