Figge to host ‘Memories in The Making’ benefit for Alzheimer’s Association May 19

Memories in the Making benefit at Figge Art Museum set for May 19
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Memories in the Making is a one-of-a-kind evening event that highlights original artwork created by participants living with dementia in an art therapy program provided by Alzheimer’s Association.

Megan Olsen of Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter and Tessa Pozzi Stewart, Friendship Manor, discuss this wonderful evening that honors those living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia while raising awareness and funds to support a vision of a world without these cognitive diseases.

Memories in the Making will be held on May 19 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport.

Attendees can bid on valuable pieces of art in both a silent and live auction. Guests will also enjoy live music and hear the latest updates in Alzheimer’s research during the evening’s program, including a Mission Moment from a local advocate.

To purchase tickets or ticket packages, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/tkG/

This premier event raises awareness and funds to support our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline

Latest News

Mother's Day brunch board ideas from Hy-Vee
Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day
Mother's Day brunch board ideas from Hy-Vee
Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists featuring Dr. John...
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists featuring Dr. John...
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists
Moline city officials give update on River Drive, Ben Butterworth Parkway closure