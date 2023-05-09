Mission to Mars kids’ camp at QC Botanical Center set for July 10-12

Registration is open for children ages 9-14 and deadline for sign up is July 5
Mission to Mars camp for kids at QCBC
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Youth ages 9-14 are invited to a three-day excursion to explore a new world---or more specifically, a planet!

Ryan Wille, Executive Director at Quad City Botanical Center, describes how campers will design a basecamp QCBC on Mars and learn the skills needed to survive on a new planet. Lessons include learning how to grow food in a greenhouse, pick the best plants for oxygen production, about water filtration and renewable energy, putting your basecamp to the test!

During the Mission to Mars camp on July 10-12 happening 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all three days, campers will get hands-on experience with a variety of nature-related activities and observation techniques, too. Assignments will feature teaching the participants on how to analyze the world through plant and soil science as well as air and water quality.

It’s three days of fun in the dirt, water and sun.

Advanced registration is required by July 5. Limited spots are available. Fees are $110 for members and $120 for non-members.

Link to register is here: bit.ly/3Z3j8yN For information about all of Quad City Botanical Center’s summer camps, visit https://www.qcgardens.com/event-calendar.html

For more information, visit Quad City Botanical Center online at the embedded link. The location is 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, and the phone number is 309-794-0991.

