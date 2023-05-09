Moline city officials give update on River Drive, Ben Butterworth Parkway closure

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline posted an update to their Facebook page regarding the closure of River Drive and Ben Butterworth Parkway, due to flooding.

City officials say the floodwaters are receding, but the cleanup is just beginning.

According to the Facebook post, River Drive and Ben Butterworth Parkway will remain closed for cleaning and inspection as city maintenance staff will be clearing debris and silt with assistance from the Moline Fire Department into next week. During the cleaning process, crews will inspect for any road damage or unsafe conditions.

If the road looks good, city officials say that the roadway could reopen be the end of next week.

Businesses on River Drive are open including Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Library, Celebration Belle and Milltown Coffee, city officials added. The businesses can be accessed from the south.

For more information and updates, visit the City of Moline’s Facebook page.

