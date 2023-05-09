Quad City Art’s Visiting Artist Series features Martha Redbone May 8-12

The artist will be performing a full-length concert on May 13 at the Redstone Room
Quad City Art’s Visiting Artist Series features Martha Redbone May 8-12
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Since 1974, the Quad City Art’s Visiting Artist Series has engaged residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists.

Native and African-American vocalist/songwriter/composer/educator, Martha Redbone, known for her unique gumbo of folk, blues, and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky infused with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn, is the artist in residence May 8-12.

Martha’s engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Iowa Arts Council and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Redbone will be performing a full-length public concert 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Redstone Room, Common Chord, Davenport, presented by Quad City Arts and Common Chord. More information at https://www.commonchordqc.org/event/martha-redbone-in-the-redstone-room-at-common-chord/

Visit Martha Redbone’s website at https://martharedbone.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline

Latest News

Mother's Day brunch board ideas from Hy-Vee
Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day
Mother's Day brunch board ideas from Hy-Vee
Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists featuring Dr. John...
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists featuring Dr. John...
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists
Moline city officials give update on River Drive, Ben Butterworth Parkway closure