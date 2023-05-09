Quad City Art’s Visiting Artist Series features Martha Redbone May 8-12

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Since 1974, the Quad City Art’s Visiting Artist Series has engaged residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists.

Native and African-American vocalist/songwriter/composer/educator, Martha Redbone, known for her unique gumbo of folk, blues, and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky infused with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn, is the artist in residence May 8-12.

Martha’s engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Iowa Arts Council and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Redbone will be performing a full-length public concert 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Redstone Room, Common Chord, Davenport, presented by Quad City Arts and Common Chord. More information at https://www.commonchordqc.org/event/martha-redbone-in-the-redstone-room-at-common-chord/

Visit Martha Redbone’s website at https://martharedbone.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.