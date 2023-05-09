Quieter the next two days

More storms by the weekend?
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Quiet weather is on the way for the next two days before another active stretch arrives from Thursday night through the weekend.  Highs today will be warmer, in the mid 70s thanks to a little more sunshine.  We will get back to the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday before showers and storms chances increase Thursday evening.  At this time, there will be several chances for rain Thursday night through Sunday, but there will be many dry hours.  It will depend on where the front lines up each day.  In this type of scenario, heavy rain and even a few strong storms are possible during overnight hours.  Stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 75º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 53º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 80º.

