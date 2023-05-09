Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists

Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The topic of robotically-assisted total knee replacement is addressed featuring the testimonial story of a local patient.

John Hoffman, M.D. is a hip, joint replacement, knee, shoulder, and sports medicine specialist who is joined by Kim McCubbin.

Orthopaedic Specialists is located at 3385 Dexter Court in Davenport. To contact the practice, call 563-344-9292.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline

Latest News

Mother's Day brunch board ideas from Hy-Vee
Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day
Mother's Day brunch board ideas from Hy-Vee
Brunch boards perfect for Mother’s Day
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists featuring Dr. John...
Robotically-assisted total knee replacement with Orthopaedic Specialists
Moline city officials give update on River Drive, Ben Butterworth Parkway closure