Univ. of Iowa Police, Johnson County Attorney confirm attempted murder suspect fled country

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, law enforcement officials confirmed that a man who was awaiting trial for attempted murder, robbery, and theft has fled the United States.

Ali Younes, 19, was on house arrest with his family in O’Brien County pending trial for charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft for an incident that took place on April 25, 2022. Officials said that Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person outside of Art Building West on the University of Iowa campus and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

A judge granted Younes conditional pre-trial release, which required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, as well as surrender his passport and stay with his family. Officials in the Johnson County Attorney’s Office were notified on Saturday that Younes had removed his monitoring device, with law enforcement officials unable to locate him.

Officials now say that Younes used Jordanian travel documents to board a flight that left Chicago O’Hare International Airport and go to the country of Jordan.

University of Iowa Police have arrested Younes’ parents for aiding and abetting his escape. Alfred Younes and Lima Younes have both been charged with Escape from Custody. Alfred Younes was arrested while attempting to board a flight from Omaha to Jordan.

“My office, along with the University of Iowa Police Department and local and federal law enforcement partners, is committed to ensuring that Younes does not escape justice,” said Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith. “We will do everything we can to hold him accountable, as well as those who assisted him in fleeing the country.”

