2023 Spring Parade of Homes opens on Saturday

This year’s event is slated for May 13-14, 17, and 20-21.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association announces that the 2023 Spring Parade of Homes is scheduled for May 13, 14, 17, 20, and 21.

Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Ryan Windmiller from Windmiller Design Build, inform viewers about this upcoming event, how to visit the properties, and ticket packet availability at area Hy-Vee stores.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/.

QCBR is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. The phone number is 563-441-5692 and Peiffer’s email address is mpeiffer@qcbr.org.

Windmiller Design Build, Bettendorf, can be reached at 563-332-4192.

