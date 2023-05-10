Amazon Fulfillment Center in Davenport expected to open in August

The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.
The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.(KWQC)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In July 2021, Amazon announced that the company would be bringing a 640k square-foot robotics fulfillment center to Davenport, and now the internet-based retailer has announced an anticipated opening timeline, after overcoming unexpected delays, last year.

Amazon plans to open in August with the goal of hiring 1,000 employees, according to a statement from Tami Petsche, Vice President, Business & Economic Growth for the Quad Cities Chamber.

“As part of our role as an economic development organization, the Quad Cities Chamber is continuing to work with Amazon as they prepare to open their facility in the Quad Cities,” Petsche said. “The Chamber recently helped facilitate a meeting with different workforce partners, including state workforce agencies and higher educational institutions in the region to provide an update on the positions they will be hiring at the Davenport facility.”

The center will be located on 158 acres in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center along I-80.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline

Latest News

Bambino buddy-ball
Bambino Buddy-Ball returns to the diamond
First Alert Forecast - Sun & a few clouds Wednesday with highs near 80.
Bambino Buddy Ball, Preview, 6p
Bambino Buddy Ball, Preview, 6p
Happening Tonight, River Bandits Return After 2 Weeks Away From Home, 6p
Happening Tonight, River Bandits Return After 2 Weeks Away From Home, 6p