Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl in Texas

Trinity Edwards has been reported missing from Cleveland, Texas.
Trinity Edwards has been reported missing from Cleveland, Texas.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a girl missing from Cleveland, Texas.

Trinity Edwards, 5, was last seen at 5 a.m. Tuesday wearing a purple nightgown. She’s described as a Black female, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 4-feet tall and 50 pounds.

She is believed to be with LeRoy Edwards Jr., who is driving at 2011 Black Hyundai Sonata, Tx license plate SLG7028. That vehicle was last seen on I-49 traveling through Rapides Parish heading toward Alexandria, Louisiana.

Anyone with information on this disappearance should call 911 or the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department at 936-336-4500.

LeRoy Edwards is believed to have taken Trinity Edwards, authorities said.
LeRoy Edwards is believed to have taken Trinity Edwards, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Name released of 1 dead in Sunday Rock Island Co. motorcycle crash
Larry Hines ll, 38, was wanted by Rock Island police for possession of methamphetamine.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island police arrested
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport shooting
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
1 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia
East Hartford police released body cam video of a woman in a wheelchair who was rescued from an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue residents from apartment fire
The day after a major legal defeat, Donald Trump is slated to take part in a CNN town hall.
Trump to take town hall questions day after verdict in rape lawsuit
Compared with a year earlier, prices are projected to have jumped 5% in April, the same...
US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist