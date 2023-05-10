Beaux Arts Fair to celebrate 70th year at fairgrounds this weekend

The spring art fair is set for May 13-14 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Beaux Arts Fair celebrates 70th season during spring event this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Beaux Arts Fair Committee looks forward to celebrating the event’s 70th anniversary in 2023.

Tom Hempel, a favorite local artist, talks about the Spring Art Fair set to get underway on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport.

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee, a non-profit group of volunteers, donates all proceeds to the Figge Art Museum to fund exhibitions and educational programs. No commissions will be charged. The fair is free to the public.

Fans of the event need to be aware that the fair that used to be held in Figge Plaza in September has had a date change. Beaux Arts Fair will now be a part of the Alternating Currents festival and is set to be held over the weekend of August 19-20.

To learn more details about the Beaux Arts Fair, visit the website at https://www.beauxartsfair.com/

As for the featured artist, Tom Hempel, his specialty is houses, landscapes and other fascinating places. See more about him and his art online at https://tfhempelwatercolors.com/

