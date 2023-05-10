Bettendorf Public Works Department plans to move flood barriers

(KWQC)
By Jaren Smith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf public work crews are reopening roads as the water levels along the Mississippi river gets lower.

According to the Bettendorf city officials, the roads that have been reopened, U.S. 67, Grant street and 6th street are all reopened.

Through the reopening process, the Bettendorf Public Works Crews cleaned and inspected the roadways for damage, along with removing the concrete barriers and ensured floodwaters did not harm the electricity connected to traffic lights.

Now, the Public Works Crews focus is on Leach Park, which is still closed to the public. On May 11, workers will begin to remove debris and the concrete flood wall. There is no reopening date set.

To receive the latest updates, visit www.bettendorf.org/BePrepared

