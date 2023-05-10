Construction starting on 3D homes in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Ten 3D homes are set to be built throughout Muscatine. Work on two of those homes has already started on Duncan Street.

The plans regarding these new 3D printed homes were first announced in 2022, with the process being seen as an efficient way to provide affordable and sustainable housing.

Experts say that with the housing shortage through out the country 3D printed homes will help increase housing stock and make homes more affordable.

Founder and CEO of Alquist 3D, Zach Mannheimer tells us more on the importance of building 3D homes.

“The importance of making these homes in general is because we have a 5 million home shortage here in America,” Mannheimer said. “In Iowa, we always have that shortage, of course, but throughout the whole country, and this is a global problem. So, people have been trying for decades to figure out how do we make more affordable, more sustainable homes. And we believe that 3D printing is one of the answers to that.”

To construct the homes, the 3D printer uses a giant robotic arm to pour a cement-like substance and builds the walls from the ground up. Experts say it takes roughly 18 to 25 hours to build the walls of a home.

Students at Muscatine Community College will be invited to take a 3D printing course and help build 3D homes.

Project leaders are aiming to have the ten homes completed by the end of 2023.

