Home improvement projects made easier with Feldco

Feldco for spring home improvement
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Spring is the perfect time to invest in and perform exterior home improvements. Feldco has been a leader in replacement windows, siding and doors for 50 years. The Midwest’s company goal is total customer satisfaction from project quote to final installation.

Dave Cook, spokesperson for Feldco, shares insight on the important things to check this time of year including the roof, gutters, and windows while reminding viewers of this longstanding business’ reliability and great products.

Particular emphasis is spent on the reasons for window updates including: ·

  • This gives a home a fresh new look especially with a change in window styles, window colors, or the addition of grids.
  • Energy savings – whether its in the coming summer months or the winters we have here in Quad Cities, depending on the number of windows you replace and the age of the windows, you could expect to save up to 30/40% on your energy bills.
  • Window projects can be done in phases – can choose to do a couple rooms at a time – or just the front of the house for example.
  • Improved functionality of new windows assists in enjoying warm weather breezes or keeping out drafts during winter.

Visit Feldo at their website: https://www.4feldco.com/ or call 866-4FELDCO.

