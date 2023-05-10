Naturalization Ceremony held at Rock Island High School.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Approximately 60 immigrants from 20 countries are officially United States citizens.

The new citizens were welcomed by students at Rock Island High School with a musical performance of the Star Bangle Banner and a multi-lingual welcome.

“I don’t usually have many happy occasions in the courtroom, but this is one of those rare moments where it’s so joyous because people come from all different paths to get here,” said Judge Sara Darrow, United States District Judge of the Central District of Illinois. “It’s a true celebration of their journey and what they accomplished as the newest class of the United States citizens.”

The Naturalization ceremony is the final step before an immigrant can become an official citizen.

“Becoming a citizen today, a U.S. citizen today,” said Mexican-born Jesus Gonzalez. “I love my family. I love the United States.”

Many nationalities were represented at the ceremony, 15 new citizens were from Mexico including Gonzalez, while 11 more were from Burma.

The qualifications required for immigrants include that they must live in the U.S. for a minimum of five years and pass numerous tests to prepare for the ceremony.

The ceremony included the new citizens reading the Oath of Allegiance, the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and finally, congratulatory remarks from Darrow.

Additionally, each citizen had their name read off in the presence of their peers and their families.

