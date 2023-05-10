Pink Prairie Gardens

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Pink Prairie Gardens is a garden center that offers superior-quality annuals on a farm located at 16301 Weber Road, Geneseo,.

Kim Gehling and Barb Nelson highlight the business which is open every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until the season concludes (typically sometime in early June).

For more information, visit the website at https://pinkprairie.com/, call 309-944-7570, or email orders@pinkprairie.com.

Find the business on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PinkPrairieGardens

