GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Pink Prairie Gardens is a garden center that offers superior-quality annuals on a farm located at 16301 Weber Road, Geneseo,.

Kim Gehling and Barb Nelson highlight the business which is open every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until the season concludes (typically sometime in early June).

For more information, visit the website at https://pinkprairie.com/, call 309-944-7570, or email orders@pinkprairie.com.

Find the business on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PinkPrairieGardens

