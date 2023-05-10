Police: Registered sex offender charged with extortion in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested after police say he harassed a woman through social media.

Kenneth Wade Burroughs, 62, was arrested Tuesday on an extortion charge and five sex offender registry violations. The five violations were for not having his registered cell phones, for residing in Lynn Center, Illinois, for creating Facebook and Instagram profiles under different aliases, for creating three email addresses linked to each social media account created, and for driving a Dodge Caravan and Volkswagen Beetle not registered on his SOR, according to the arrest affidavits.

Officials say they received reports of Burroughs living in Lynn Center, IL, harassing a woman through social media, and driving vehicles not on his registry. Police used search warrants to search his house and business in Davenport. Also, his cell phones, tablets, and other electronic devices were taken by police, officials said.

Police say that post-Miranda Burroughs admitted to living in Lynn Center, creating multiple social medial accounts to talk to a woman since she didn’t respond to him, and driving vehicles not on his SOR.

According to court records, he posted the $5,100 bail and has been released from custody.

In 1998, Burroughs was convicted of Indecent Contact with Child in Farley, IA. Burroughs was 37, and his victim was 12 at the time of the 1998 incident, police said.

