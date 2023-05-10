Post-flooding reveals sink hole in downtown Davenport while other streets reopen

Roads and facilities are beginning to reopen as the Mississippi River’s flood waters begin to clear, but there are still some flood hazards to watch out for.
By Kate Kopatich and Mike Ortiz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A sink hole opened up on Brady Street and River Drive in downtown Davenport when the street collapsed around a storm sewer, according to Davenport Public Works crews.

Crews say they’re unsure of how long it will take to make repairs to the street.

Meanwhile, several other streets and locations have began to reopen, including:

  • East River Drive from Bettendorf to Tremont
  • River’s Edge and Union Station

River Drive is expected to fully reopen sometime late next week, according to public works crews.

