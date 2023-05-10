Quartet: A Senior Living Village brings ‘Dementia Friendly Iowa’ to the QCA

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -There is so much discussion about dementia now because so many more of us are being diagnosed. This means there is a greater need to understand these cognitive diseases and to train caregivers to help patients in facilities and at home.

The newest effort is called “Dementia Friendly Iowa”.

Amy Gutknecht is with Quartet Senior Living where they are bringing this program to the Quad Cities.

Quartet Senior Living Village allows residents to be secure in knowing that personalized support is available if needs change.

Memory Care is person-centered at Quartet Senior Living Village and is customized for needs whether it is for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The facility offers apartment living.

Quartet: A Senior Living Village is located at 3150 Glenbrook Circle South, Bettendorf, IA. The phone number is 563-265-0354.

For more information about Dementia Friendly Iowa, visit https://dementiafriendlyiowa.org/ or call 319-239-2902.

